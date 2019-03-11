Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale went viral last week after their PDA at a hockey game became fodder for endless memes; their romance in the public eye, however, hasn’t come without its challenges, which Davidson addressed on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, the 25-year-old comedian talked about the way that the 20 year age difference between him and the 45-year-old actress has been scrutinized, slyly pointing out the sexist double standard that many have when it comes to older women dating younger men.

“Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” he said. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

He then suggested that if people had “questions about a relationship with a big age difference,” they might be better off asking the many, many famous men who have dated or are in relationships with women who are much younger than them.

“Just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, George Clooney, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Sean Penn, whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Ben Kingsley, Mick Jagger, Liev Schreiber, Sylvester Stallone, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Touché, Pete.

Watch the full clip below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.