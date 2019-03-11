Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Tried to Take a Photo at an Arizona Zoo

A jaguar paces back and forth in its cage in the Phoenix zoo in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 23, 2017.
Andrew Lichtenstein—Corbis via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:27 PM EDT

(PHOENIX) — Authorities say a jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo Saturday at a wildlife park west of Phoenix.

Wildlife World Zoo authorities say emergency responders took the woman to a hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials say the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and won’t be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

The woman’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately available.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

