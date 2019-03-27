Vote Now: Who Should Be on the 2019 TIME 100?

Every year, the editors of TIME recognize the 100 most influential people in the world. The annual list gathers the artists, leaders, scientists, activists and entrepreneurs who have changed the world over the last year—for better or worse. More than a decade after the first TIME 100, creators continue to produce historic innovations while artists and athletes top their record-breaking achievements.

Contenders for this year’s TIME 100 reader poll include athletes like Serena Williams and politicians like Venezuela‘s opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Some of the youngest influencers include Greta Thunberg, the climate activist from Sweden, and the K-pop group BTS.

TIME’s editors choose the final list, but we want to know what our readers think. Below is a list of dozens of influential individuals who are making an impact on our world. Voting, in partnership with Apester, begins on March 27 and closes on April 16 at midnight E.T. The TIME 100 list will be announced on April 18.

