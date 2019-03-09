More Tornado Watches Issued for the South as Alabama Still Recovers

Joey Roush carries items from his mother's home after it was destroyed in a tornado in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. At least two tornadoes killed 23 people, uprooted trees and caused "catastrophic" damage to buildings and roads in Alabama. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches on March 9, 2019 for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.
Tami Campbell—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:00 PM EST

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas and says those states face an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

The watches come just a week after powerful twisters swept through Alabama and killed 23 people.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. The watches issued Saturday for Tennessee and Mississippi were in effect until 6 p.m. EST; for Arkansas and Louisiana, 4 p.m. EST.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center also warned of damaging winds and large hail and said via Twitter that cities at risk include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Southaven, Mississippi; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Forecasters said many of the affected areas were also at risk for flooding.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE