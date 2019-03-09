Club Promoter Sues Rapper 21 Savage for $1 Million for Emotional Distress

ATLANTA (AP) — Rap artist 21 Savage is facing another legal headache.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that a week after the Liberty County District Attorney’s office rejected a felony case against the Atlanta rapper for a contract dispute regarding a 2016 performance, the club promoter has re-filed it as a civil case in Fulton County, where the artist lives.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Sadaetirs Kent Smith, who hired the rapper for a show, is seeking $60,000 for breach of contract and $1 million for emotional distress. She is also requesting a trial by jury.

Smith filed for a warrant in October 2016, but didn’t pursue the matter until 21 Savage was arrested Feb. 3 for overstaying his visa and residing in the country illegally.

An attorney for the rapper was not immediately available for comment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.