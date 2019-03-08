Bill Shine Resigns as White House Communications Director to Join Trump's Re-Election Campaign

White House Communications Director Bill Shine looks on as President Trump hosts a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 19, 2019. Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director on Mar. 8, 2019 to join President Trump's re-election campaign.
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:54 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine’s resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine “has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration.” Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.

