Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is greeted by young wellwishers as she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images) Pool—Getty Images
royals

The Queen Just Gave Meghan Markle a Shiny New 'Vice President' Title. Here's What to Know

Madeline Roache
8:24 AM ET

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been named Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), the Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The Duchess will work alongside the Queen, the trust’s Patron, and husband Harry, the trust’s President, to help support, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are working to improve their communities.

Nicola Brentnall, QCT Chief Executive said “We are particularly delighted that the first opportunity of formally working together with Her Royal Highness comes on International Women’s Day. This squares perfectly with our focus on amplifying the work and contribution of those furthest away from power." Kensington writes "In this new role, the Duchess will highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls."

As a way of celebrating both International Women's Day and the prestigious appointment, the Duchess will join a panel of female thought leaders and activists to discuss issues currently affecting women. Among the leaders are Annie Lennox OBE, founder of The Circle, and Adwoa Aboah, a model and founder of Gurls Talk. A video of the discussion will be shared by 12:00pm EST on the QCT website.

The Duchess and former actress has been advocating for women's rights around the world for several years. Before joining the Royal Family in 2018, she worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

