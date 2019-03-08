5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Two years ago, it seemed Louis Tomlinson was on top of the world: as one of the members of supergroup One Direction, which had just gone on hiatus, he was free to pursue a solo career with an already-passionate fanbase. Then, he tragically lost his mother to leukemia. “Two Of Us” is his self-professed message to his mom, a song that radiates with sadness even as it looks forward. It will take One Direction fans back to the sound of some of that group’s most affecting ballads, starting out with spare piano before building to a cathartic pop chorus. “I’ll be living one life for the two of us,” Tomlinson sings. “Even when I’m on my own, I know I won’t be alone.”