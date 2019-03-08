Google Doodle is celebrating International Women’s Day 2019 with words of determination, courage and motivation from 13 international female leaders.

The interactive slideshow features artwork, designed by female artists around the globe, of quotes appearing in the native language of each respective speaker or writer. The 13 featured women are known for their accomplishments across a range of fields including science, sports and the arts.

“I really believe in the idea of the future,” reads the quote by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, pictured in striking and colorful Arabic lettering, with shadows beneath creating an effect of dynamic movement.

Google asked the designers to explain how they personally interpreted the quotes. Dubai-based Abjad Design studio, fully owned by women, said Hadid’s words carry “a sense of hope and optimism for a brighter and better future.”

The words of Japanese artist Yoko Ono, and Nigerian author and feminist icon Chimamanda Adichie were also featured.

Last year, the Google Doodle team invited 12 international female artists to design a Doodle that captured a moment, person or event that impacted their lives as women.

