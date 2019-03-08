Paul Manafort, Trump's Former Campaign Chairman, Sentenced to 47 Months for Tax and Bank Fraud

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort was sentenced on March 7, 2019.
Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:05 PM EST

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians.

Judge T.S. Ellis III imposed the sentence Thursday, capping the only jury trial following indictments stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

A jury last year convicted Manafort on eight counts, concluding that he hid from the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars he earned from his work in Ukraine.

Federal sentencing guidelines had called for a term of roughly 20 years, but few observers had expected he would receive a sentence that long.

Manafort still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia, where he pleaded guilty in a separate case connected to illegal lobbying.

