We Finally Know When Disney’s Massive Star Wars Theme Parks Are Opening

Mark Hamill sees a fully detailed model of Disney Parks new Star Wars-themed land while visiting D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Jul. 14, 2017. Disney announced on Mar. 7, 2019 that the all-new 14-acre land will be called 'Star Wars: Galaxys Edge' will open will open in Disneyland on May 31 and in Disney World on Aug. 29.
Joshua Sudock—Disney/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:21 PM EST

(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — The Millennium Falcon is blasting off from Disneyland on May 31 with the opening of the California theme park’s massive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion.

Disney Parks announced Thursday that Galaxy’s Edge will open for visitors to Florida’s Disney World Resort on Aug. 29.

Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent “Star Wars” trilogy and the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order. The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship’s halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

Guests will also be able to build their own personal droids, light sabers and feast on “Star Wars”-appropriate food and drink .

