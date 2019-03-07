Christopher Watts Has Admitted to Killing His Pregnant Wife and 2 Daughters

Photo from the Weld County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Watts, who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. On Mar. 7, 2019 Watts admitted to investigators that he did kill his pregnant wife and 2 young daughters in 2018.
Weld County Sheriff's Office—AP
By Associated Press
11:32 AM EST

(DENVER) — A Colorado man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters last year has admitted to investigators that he strangled his wife inside their home and drove her body to an oil work site where he smothered the girls using a blanket.

Christopher Watts’ admission was made public Thursday by authorities and happened during a prison interview that detectives conducted with him three months after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Watts had previously admitted killing his wife but said she had killed the daughters.

He told investigators who visited him he lied about her killing the children.

Watts said he strangled his wife Shanann Aug. 13, 2018 after he told her he wanted a divorce and she told him he would never see their children again.

