This Oregon City Will Have the World's Last Blockbuster Store

Scott Thornton takes a selfie in front of the Bend, Ore., Blockbuster on July 13, 2018.
Ryan Brennecke—AP
By Associated Press
9:12 PM EST

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it’ll be the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.

Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won’t close anytime soon.

 

 

 

