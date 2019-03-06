Support for Impeaching President Trump Ticks Up Since Michael Cohen Testimony

Four in 10 Americans think President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office in a new poll, a slight uptick since November.

According to a Monmouth University Poll conducted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified before Congress, 42% of Americans back impeachment and removal, an increase from 36% who felt the same way in the previous poll.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“The fact that more independents are starting to question Trump’s fitness for office could be a sign of trouble, if not for impeachment itself than for his re-election prospects in 2020,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The poll also found that 54% of respondents believe that Trump reimbursed Cohen for paying off porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, and 48% believe he personally asked people to mislead investigators or Congress on his business dealings or Russian interference in the election.

The live-interview poll was conducted March 1-4 of a national random sample of 802 adults over 18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Contact us at editors@time.com.