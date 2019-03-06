Taylor Swift has taken a noticeably scaled-back approach to social media in recent years, which includes limiting the way she interacts with her fans, followers and even trolls online.

In an essay about turning 30 for ELLE, Swift revealed that during her time in the spotlight, she’s “learned to block some of the noise” by changing the way she uses social media. One way that she manages the issues that can come with the constant barrage of social media is by turning off her Instagram comments.

“Yes, I keep comments off on my posts. That way, I’m showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I’m training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote. “I’m also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to “go die in a hole h-” while I’m having my coffee at nine in the morning. I think it’s healthy for your self-esteem to need less internet praise to appease it.”

