The eight and final season of Game of Thrones is headed our way on April 14 and no one is more excited than super fan Stephen Colbert.

The late night host took advantage of Kit Harington’s appearance on Tuesday night’s show to grill Jon Snow about what the ending to this epic series would be, asking his cameraperson to zoom in on Harington’s face as he proposed different endings.

Harington, for his part, made a valiant and stoic effort not to hint at anything that might be happening in the new season, noting that despite Colbert’s wily attempts to make him spill the beans, that he hasn’t even told his wife, Rose Leslie (who played his on-screen love interest Ygritte on the show), what happens at the close of the series.

“She guesses every single possible outcome, bar the one that actually happens,” he said with a smile.

Colbert, for his part, had no shortage of creative ideas about how the series would end, including a George R.R. Martin cameo and a dramatic crossover with the Avengers.

Watch the full clip of Kit Harington on Colbert below.

