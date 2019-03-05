Nearly Two-Thirds of Voters Think Trump Committed Crimes Before Becoming President: Poll

Nearly two-thirds of American voters in a new poll think Donald Trump committed crimes before he became President, and 45% say he’s committed crimes as President.

According to the Quinnipiac University Poll, voters split 64-24% on whether Trump committed crimes before being elected, while they were more evenly split on crimes committed in office, 45-43%.

“When two-thirds of voters think you have committed a crime in your past life, and almost half of voters say it’s a tossup over whether you committed a crime while in the Oval Office, confidence in your overall integrity is very shaky,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll.

Democratic voters were most likely to believe Trump had committed a crime, at 89%; Independents agreed, by 65%; while Republicans were more skeptical, with only 33% thinking he’d committed a crime.

The live-interviewer poll of 1,120 voters nationwide was conducted March 1-4, after Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, accused him of being “a racist,” “a conman” and “a cheat” in hours of live testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

