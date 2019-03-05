FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to Step Down After Nearly 2 Years

Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), poses for portrait photographs in front of the old FDA sign at the FDA in White Oak, Md. on Nov. 5, 2018. On Mar. 5, 2019 it was announced that he is stepping down from the FDA after nearly 2 years at his post.
Astrid Riecken—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:55 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is stepping down after nearly two years leading the agency’s response to a host of public health challenges, including the opioid epidemic, rising drug prices and underage vaping.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Gottlieb’s planned resignation in a statement Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tapped Gottlieb in 2017 to “cut red tape” at the FDA.

Gottlieb bucked expectations by pushing the agency to expand its authorities in several key ways, including an unprecedented effort to make cigarettes less addictive by requiring lower nicotine levels.

More recently, Gottlieb has been criticized for not acting sooner to address an explosion in teenage use of e-cigarettes.

