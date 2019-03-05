Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Now that the Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has finally arrived, fans are busy analyzing every second of the two-minute preview. But there’s one scene in particular that has viewers buzzing over what could be in store for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in Game of Thrones‘ final six episodes.

About three-quarters of the way through the trailer, Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are shown paying a visit to Daenerys’ two remaining dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal. Daenerys has been riding Drogon since the ninth episode of season 5 “The Dance of Dragons” when he saved her from the fighting pits of Meereen. However, no one has yet ridden Rhaegal. And considering Jon is the only other surviving Targaryen — not to mention that Rhaegal was named after his father, Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) — it seems like it may be just about time for Jon to learn to fly.

Even before the show officially confirmed that Jon was the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), some Game of Thrones fans had long speculated that Jon was one of the prophesied figures known as the three heads of the dragon, i.e., he would eventually be one of the three people to ride one of the dragons.

The three heads of the dragon prophecy comes from a book scene in which Dany has a vision of her brother Rhaegar in the House of the Undying. Show watchers saw this sequence back in season two, but that particular vision, along with a few others, was not included. If Jon is capable of riding Rhaegal, it could definitely end up being a game-changing advantage in the war against the Night King.

Before the events of season 7, some believed Tyrion would turn out to be the third rider. However, now that Viserion has been killed and reanimated under the control of the Night King, that no longer seems very likely.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

