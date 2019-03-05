Professional Wrestling Legend King Kong Bundy Dead at 61

King Kong Bundy (Christopher Alan Pallies) attends Chiller Theater Expo Winter 2017 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bundy died on March 5, 2019 at the age of 61.
Bobby Bank—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:13 AM EST

(GLASSBORO, N.J.) — Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died Monday. Herro posted on Facebook: “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. WWE said he was one of the “greatest … big men to lace up a set of boots.”

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE