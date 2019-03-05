French fashion label Jacquemus took minimalism to the max with the creation of a micro-handbag that clocked in at just 2″ in length for their Fall/Winter runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The brand, known for its effortlessly sensual designs, already established itself in the handbag space with another diminutive purse favored by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna, the Le Chiquito, which measures at 4″ x 2.5″. While these measurements are relatively small by most handbag standards, it’s still much larger than its little sister, the micro Le Chiquito, which can only comfortably dangle from a finger or two, much less hold the bare essentials of keys, credit cards and cell phone.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Don’t be surprised, however, if the micro Le Chiquito warrants a proportionally large price tag; its predecessor, the Le Chiquito retails for $522. Super small handbags aren’t the only accessories sizing down for the fashion crowd either; they’re getting some major competition from the tiny sunglasses trend, which certainly make the case that less is more where style is concerned (sun protection, perhaps not so much).

Although you might blink and miss it, you can see the micro Le Chiquito in action below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.