Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have made their first public appearance together since their Christmas Day stroll on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate.

The Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge were joined by their husbands Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by the Queen on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Prince Charles being invested as the Prince of Wales.

Charles received the title of Prince of Wales at the age of 9 in 1958, but his formal investiture didn’t take place until July 1, 1969. He is the longest-serving “heir apparent” (first in line to the throne) in British history.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski—WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William comes amid reports of “tension” between the two couples. In December, Kensington Palace issued a rare statement denying a report of an alleged clash between Markle and Middleton before Markle’s royal wedding took place in May. “This never happened,” a royal spokesperson told The Sun.

See some photos of the two royal couples at Tuesday’s reception below.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski—WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to guests as she attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski—WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Duke and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet Simon Weston and Alun Cairns (R) as they attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski—WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski—WPA Pool/Getty Images

