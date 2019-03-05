Alabama Tornado Killed At Least 23 and Injured 90 People, Forecasters Say

(BEAUREGARD, Ala.) — Forecasters say 90 people were injured in the tornado that also killed at least 23 people in the small community of Beauregard, Alabama.

The number of injured comes in a Tuesday report from the National Weather Service, forecasters say the tornado’s damage path was nine-tenths of a mile (1.4 kilometers) wide and kept gaining intensity before slamming into Beauregard, Alabama.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Survey crews from the weather service documented how the deadly twister shredded manufactured homes, emptying their contents into the woods.

Forecasters said in the report that the tornado was strong enough to bend the frame of a car around what remained of a large tree. Based on the damage, they’ve determined that it was EF-4 tornado with 170 mph (274 kph) winds.

Contact us at editors@time.com.