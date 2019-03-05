Antoni Porowski is having some fun with his new meme status after becoming an instantly relatable touchstone for the internet this week.

As Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson displayed a little public affection during Sunday’s New York Rangers-Washington Capitals hockey game in New York, Queer Eye’s resident food and wine guru sat solo beside Beckinsale — with an expression the internet couldn’t resist.

Photos of the trio at the game circulated online after the Daily Mail published them, and although the Netflix star could have simply been invested in the action on the ice, the instantly iconic images have proven to be the ideal template for memes about the third wheel perspective.

And on Tuesday night, Porowski had a laugh along with the people who took the photos to memedom territory.

Porowski also shared a photo of he and Davidson, who are buddies.

Who can relate to being a third wheel?

Everyone, it turns out. Planned or unplanned, quite a few people felt bonded to Porowski in that moment.

It appears that most of the internet has been there when it comes to the feeling that you’re just sitting on the periphery of someone else’s romantic entanglement.

