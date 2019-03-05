A Tokyo court approved bail for Carlos Ghosn on his third request, and the jailed car titan could be released as soon as Tuesday.

The court set Ghosn’s bail at 1 billion yen ($8.9 million), according to a statement. The breakdown is 800 million yen for breach of trust and 200 million yen for under-reporting compensation. The former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, who’s spent more than 100 days behind bars, may not be released if prosecutors arrest him on new charges. Prosecutors most likely will appeal the bail ruling.

Ghosn — accused of aggravated breach of trust and filing false statements to regulators regarding $80 million in deferred income — has been getting more aggressive with his defense. His lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said the arrest was the result of a conspiracy inside the automaker, without naming any Nissan officials.

His downfall, as sudden as it was unexpected, has roiled the two-decade alliance between Nissan and France’s Renault SA, which he dominated as chairman of both companies and of the entity that governs their partnership.

