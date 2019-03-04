Pilot's Remains Recovered From Amazon Cargo Plane Crash

This image taken from video provided by KRIV FOX 26 shows the scene of a cargo plane crash on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.
AP
By Associated Press
5:18 PM EST

(ANAHUAC, Texas) — Authorities confirm they have recovered the remains of the pilot of a cargo plane carrying Amazon parcels that crashed into a bay near Houston.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that remains recovered last week from Trinity Bay are those of 60-year-old Capt. Ricky Blakely.

Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 flying from Miami to Houston, crashed Feb. 23 into the bay 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

The sheriff’s office reported that the bodies of the two others aboard were recovered the previous weekend. Those were of 44-year-old first officer and co-pilot Conrad Aska and 36-year-old passenger Sean Archuleta.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported Sunday that the flight data recorder has been recovered, days after the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE