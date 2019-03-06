It's Time to Teach Young People How to Stop Being So Offended

By Joey Lautrup
3:50 PM EST

Irshad Manji, author of Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times, thinks it’s about time we all stopped getting offended. Speaking to TIME at New York’s Tenement Museum, Manji argues that when we allow ourselves to take offense, we miss out on the opportunity to learn from people with views that differ from our own. “Giving offense is the price of diversity, not an impediment to diversity,” she says. “While more and more schools are teaching young people how not to be offensive, they also need to be teaching a new generation how not to be offended.” Watch her full argument in the video above.

 

