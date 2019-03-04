Luke Perry, the actor best known for roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, died in Los Angeles on Monday after suffering a massive stroke, a publicist confirmed. He was 52.

The actor was hospitalized last week after reportedly suffering a stroke in his home. His publicist said that when he died, he was surrounded by his family, including his children Jack and Sophie and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” his publicist wrote in a statement.

In 1990, Perry was cast as the brooding heartthrob Dylan McKay on the Fox drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and quickly became a teen idol. The show was a ratings hit and was notable for its unflinching portrayal of issues facing teenagers, including alcohol and drug addiction.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Recently, Perry returned to prominence in Riverdale, another teen drama. Perry appeared in all three of the show’s seasons as Fred Andrews, the father of the protagonist Archie Andrews.

He also filmed a role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Charles Manson movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Following the news of his death, former co-stars paid tribute to him on social media.

Contact us at editors@time.com.