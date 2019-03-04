President Trump Says Nation Is Mourning 23 Killed in Alabama Tornado

(BEAUREGARD, Ala.) — President Donald Trump says the nation mourns the loss of those who died in a tornado that rampaged through southeast Alabama, killing at least 23 people.

Trump says Monday the country is “sending our love and prayers to the incredible people of Alabama.”

Trump says he has talked to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and promised that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help with recovery efforts and that “whatever we can do, we’re doing.”

The Sunday tornado was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Trump commented on the storm before honoring the North Dakota State University football team at a White House ceremony.

