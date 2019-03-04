Melania Trump Leaves on Three-State Tour to Promote Her Anti-Bullying Campaign ‘Be Best’

First lady Melania Trump boards an aircraft Monday, March 4, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Tulsa, Okla., to begin a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaign.
Patrick Semansky—AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE / AP
11:05 AM EST

(TULSA, Okla.) — Melania Trump is in Oklahoma to open a three-state tour to highlight all three components of her “Be Best” childhood initiative.

The first lady on Monday is visiting the Dove School of Discovery, a Tulsa elementary school that the White House says incorporates character education in its curriculum. She’ll visit a Seattle-area tech company later Monday to learn about programs and apps designed to teach children how to be safe online, and about technology to help children with disabilities.

Mrs. Trump concludes the tour Tuesday in Las Vegas by participating in a town hall on the opioid crisis.

It’s her first solo domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

The first lady launched “Be Best” last May to focus on child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

