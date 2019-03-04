Forget Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are here to offer A Star Is Born fans a fresh new take on “Shallow.”

During a Friday appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote their highly-anticipated new movie Captain Marvel, Larson and Jackson broke out into a soulful rendition of the hit love song as Ross, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am nodded their heads in approval. Ross even went so far as to throw his shoe in front of the dueting duo, Hudson’s signature move on The Voice when she truly loves a performance.

Larson and Jackson’s natural chemistry is good news for Marvel fans, as the two are set to appear opposite each other as superhero Carol Danvers and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, the final installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8.

Watch the full Jonathan Ross clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.