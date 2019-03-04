This JetBlue Sweepstakes Asks Entrants to Wipe Their Instagram Feeds

A JetBlue jet is serviced at a gate at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. on April 24, 2018.
Robert Alexander—Getty Images
By Hillary Leung
3:38 AM EST

Airline JetBlue is giving customers the chance to win a year’s worth of free flights — if they agree to wipe their Instagram feed and repurpose it to promote the airline.

As part of the carrier’s “All You Can Jet” sweepstakes, which runs until March 8, Instagram users are invited to delete their existing photos and post a customized promotion image with the contest template. The caption must fill in “All You Can ____”, include #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes and mention @jetblue.

Entrants must otherwise keep their accounts empty, according to the rules outlined on JetBlue’s website.

Three winners will get an “All You Can Jet” pass, giving them and a companion free flights for a year.

JetBlue said that there are no rules preventing flyers from creating a new Instagram account to enter the contest, but added that doing so is “not as much fun.”

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.

