Ben Stiller and Bill Hader returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to make fun of Michael Cohen’s Feb. 27 sworn testimony before Congress about President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Actor and comedian Stiller reprised the part of Cohen, the President’s former personal lawyer who is slated to be sent to prison for lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Thank you for inviting me here today to correct the record under oath. Of course, the first time I testified was also under oath,” said Stiller-as-Cohen. “This time, I like really mean it.”

Stiller went on to take questions from SNL cast members playing various members of Congress.

Among these was former-cast member Hader as Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking GOP member on the House Oversight Committee.

“Mr. Chairman, you’re right that I’m angry,” Hader said. “I’m angry that I have to sit here through this two-bit dirtbag flea circus! I’m so angry that I couldn’t even wear a jacket today!”

Kenan Thompson, playing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, offered Cohen one last chance to speak.

“Yes, your honor,” Stiller said. “Maybe I’m not a good person. Maybe I’m a liar. Maybe I’m a fool. Maybe I’ve ruined hundreds of people’s lives.”

“I’m sorry, is there a ‘but’ coming?” Thompson interjected.

“No there isn’t, thank you,” Stiller said.

