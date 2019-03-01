Almost 16 Million People Watched Michael Cohen's Testimony

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, testifies before the House Oversight Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on Feb. 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Nielsen company reported 15.3 million people watched the testimony on television.
Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:53 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.

Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September.

By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.

