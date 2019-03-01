Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Is there a chance that those new Game of Thrones posters be hinting that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is destined to die…again?

After HBO released a new collection of character posters featuring each of Westeros’ remaining power players on the Iron Throne, some Game of Thrones fans began speculating that Jon’s poster contains a clue about his ultimate fate.

The theory is largely rooted in the similarities between Jon’s pose on the Iron Throne and that of his father…er, uncle, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), on a promotional poster for season 1 of Game of Thrones. On each poster, father and son are seated on the Throne holding their signature sword to the right of their heads with both hands. And we have to say, the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Binge-Watching Every Game of Thrones Episode

Unfortunately, we all know that Ned Stark’s Game of Thrones journey ended with Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) ordering Ser Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson) to chop off his head. We can only hope that Jon won’t suffer a similar fate in Game of Thrones season 8.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.