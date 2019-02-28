Michael Cohen Says He'll Return to Congress on March 6 for More Questioning

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, says he will be returning to Capitol Hill on March 6 for another round of questioning with lawmakers.

Cohen spent Thursday behind closed doors with members of the House Intelligence Committee. It was the last of three appearances before Congress this week for Cohen, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress.

Cohen told reporters, “I’m committed to telling the truth and I’ll be back on March 6 to finish up.”

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff called the closed-door session with Cohen productive and said lawmakers were able to “drill down in great detail” on issues they are investigating.

Cohen testified publicly Wednesday against Trump, calling his former boss a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia. Republicans said Cohen has no credibility.

