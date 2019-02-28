Actor Luke Perry Has Been Hospitalized, Riverdale Publicist Reports

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist of the show reported on Feb. 28, 2019 that Perry has been hospitalized.
Chris Pizzello—Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
By Associated Press
12:10 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — A publicist for Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalized.

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on Beverly Hills 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and American Strays. He appeared in HBO’s prison drama Oz and voiced cartoons like The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat. In recent years he starred in the series Ties That Bind and Body of Proof.

