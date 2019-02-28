Leading up the April premiere of Game of Thrones season 8, Twitter has launched a new batch of custom Game of Thrones emojis for all of the characters that could still sit on the Iron Throne. The social media site released its new Game of Thrones emojis simultaneously with HBO’s most recent Game of Thrones character posters on Thursday.

To access each emoji, all Twitter users need to do is tweet out a character’s corresponding hashtag, such as #DaenerysTargaryen, #SansaStark or #NightKing. And considering most of Game of Thrones‘ power players are known for their sharp tongues and quick wit, the emojis are perfect for throwing shade.

For example, when you need to remind someone that they know nothing, the #JonSnow emoji is here to help. Or maybe you need to assert your dominance as the reigning boss b—ch. Well, #CerseiLannister is definitely your girl.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

See the the full list of character hashtags below:

#DaenerysTargaryen

#JonSnow

#NightKing

#CerseiLannister

#AryaStark

#JaimeLannister

#TyrionLannister

#SansaStark

#BranStark

#BrienneOfTarth

#DavosSeaworth

#EuronGreyjoy

#JorahMormont

#Greyworm

#Melisandre

#Missandei

#SamwellTarly

#TheonGreyjoy

#Varys

#TheHound

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.