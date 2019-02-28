Kentucky Teachers Stage Sick-Out to Protest Proposed Changes to Retirement Benefits

Kentucky Public school teachers rally for a "day of action" at the Kentucky State Capitol on April 13, 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky. On Feb. 28, 2019 Kentucky teachers protested the state legislature by having a 'sick out' by calling in sick and having a protest. They are protesting changes the government wants to make to their retirement benefits board.
Bill Pugliano—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:16 AM EST

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — At least six Kentucky school districts are closed after a wave of teachers called in sick to protest what one leader called “half-truths” and “shadiness” coming from the state legislature.

The “sick out” is organized by a group called KY 120 United, a reference to all 120 of the state’s counties. Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss House bill 525 on Thursday, a proposal that would change how people are nominated to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System’s board.

Nema Brewer, one of the group’s leaders, said teachers are not targeting one bill. She said the protest is to let lawmakers know they don’t trust them.

Republican state Rep. Ken Upchurch, who sponsored House Bill 525, called the protest “staggering” and said lawmakers are working on an amendment to address teachers’ concerns.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE