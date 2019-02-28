(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — At least six Kentucky school districts are closed after a wave of teachers called in sick to protest what one leader called “half-truths” and “shadiness” coming from the state legislature.

The “sick out” is organized by a group called KY 120 United, a reference to all 120 of the state’s counties. Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss House bill 525 on Thursday, a proposal that would change how people are nominated to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System’s board.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Nema Brewer, one of the group’s leaders, said teachers are not targeting one bill. She said the protest is to let lawmakers know they don’t trust them.

Republican state Rep. Ken Upchurch, who sponsored House Bill 525, called the protest “staggering” and said lawmakers are working on an amendment to address teachers’ concerns.

Contact us at editors@time.com.