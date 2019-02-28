George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Starts New Job Helping Veterans at Walter Reed

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog on the 'Today' show on February 21, 2019. Sully starts his new job on Feb. 28, 2019 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's dog program to help wounded veterans.
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Associated Press
Updated: February 28, 2019 9:26 AM ET

(BETHESDA, Md.) — Sully, the service dog who symbolized devotion lying by former President George H.W. Bush’s flag-draped casket, has a new mission.

The 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever on Wednesday joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s dog program to help wounded veterans. Sully offered his paw as he was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to “support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families.”

Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class. Sully’s Instagram account posted he looks forward to continuing his mission “as my best friend wanted me to.”

The service dog was named for retired airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009.

Sully served Bush for six months until the former president died in November.

