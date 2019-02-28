North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump just headed into formal talks to inject new life into stalled negotiations over the regime’s nuclear and missile program. But before they disappeared to square off, Kim did something apparently unprecedented: he answered a journalist’s questions.

Sitting across from Trump with an easy grin, Kim gave what appeared to be his first response to a foreign reporter, saying “It’s too early to tell, but I wouldn’t say I’m pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out.”

His remarks were caught on live video of the proceedings carried by multiple media outlets.

Trump told the press pack that “there’s no rush” for a deal.

“Speed is not important,” Trump said. “What’s important is that we do the right deal.”

At their second summit, both leaders have offered vague but hopeful words about the potential to curtail one of the world’s biggest security challenges: Pyongyang’s nuclear threat. A year ago, the pair were publicly trading barbs in a game of brinkmanship with nuclear implications. But since their first historic meeting in Singapore last June, the two have swapped strategies and taken a gushing approach.

Last night before Kim and Trump dined on sirloin steaks served with pear kimchi together, they kept the love song going. Trump reportedly hailed the autocrat as a “great leader.” In return, Trump was called “courageous.”

They will now dive into negotiations before a working lunch and then the big reveal of what details were hashed out at a signing ceremony at 2:05 p.m. local time.

