5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Yes, they’re back. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas have reunited after six years apart for a sly bop of a track on “Sucker.” “We go together better than birds of a feather,” Nick sings off the top — and while the rest of the tune is a love song, presumably to their respective wives, that first lyric is a good reminder of the appeal of an in-step trio. It’s light, more of a sketch of a song than the full thing, with whistle breaks and bare percussion. But that ends up making a refreshing backdrop for the brothers to reintroduce themselves in sharp style. It doesn’t hurt that in the lavish Marie-Antoinette-style fever dream of a music video — which features Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — they seem to be having a blast.