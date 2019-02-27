North Carolina Political Operative Charged in 'Ballot Harvesting' Scheme That Impacted Elections

Leslie McCrae Dowless sits in his kitchen in Bladenboro, NC. Dowless worked to provide get-out-the-vote services for Republican candidate Mark Harris in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District in Bladen County, NC. On Feb. 27, 2019 Dowless was charged with obstruction and illegal ballot possession for the unresolved North Carolina congressional race.
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:30 PM EST

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — An operative in North Carolina’s unresolved congressional race has been charged with obstruction and illegal ballot possession related to 2016 and 2018 elections.

According to testimony and other findings detailed at an election board hearing last week, Leslie McCrae Dowless conducted an illegal “ballot harvesting” operation. He and his assistants are accused of gathering up absentee ballots from voters by offering to put them in the mail.

He was working on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris, who had a slim lead in the vote count before a new election was ordered.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE