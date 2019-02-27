As President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen testified on Wednesday, the President’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Amid the public testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan alleged that Cohen was motivated to attack Trump because he didn’t get a job in the White House.

During the exchange, Cohen said that he was offered a White House job in the counsel’s office, which he declined because he if he took a position, he would no longer have attorney client privilege.

Trump’s sons saw the matter differently, taking to Twitter to sling barbs at Cohen.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted:

And earlier, Donald Trump Jr. shared a video cut of clips showing Cohen praising Trump at a different time.

Eric Trump joined his brother, tweeting:

“Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be “Chief of Staff.” It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?,” Trump alleged.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December after he plead guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and making false statements.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.