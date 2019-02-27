As Michael Cohen publicly testifies in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of a three-day confessional, there’s one person who’s relishing the opportunity to watch the testimony: late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

On Tuesdany night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night funny man revealed what he found to be the silver lining of the situation: its inherent humorous value.

“I’m looking forward to this testimony,” he wisecracked. “Because when Michael Cohen opens his open, it’s nothing short of a comedy delight.” Kimmel then cut to clips of past Cohen speeches, statements and interviews that proved his point.

Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer to Donald Trump has plead guilty to eight federal crimes and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence this May.

Watch the full clip below.

