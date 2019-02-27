Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer to Donald Trump, is publicly testifying before the House Oversight Committee — delivering remarks under oath in which he calls the President a “racist,” “conman” and “cheat.”

The public testimony kicked off contentiously Wednesday with a motion from Republican Rep. Mark Meadows asking to delay the hearing, arguing that evidence was not submitted early enough. The panel voted against the motion. A copy of Cohen’s prepared opening statement was made public the night before the hearing.

While Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, initially said the hearing would not extend to matters related to the investigation looking into links between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election by special counsel Robert Mueller, he said at the start of the hearing that the committee would not restrict questions about Russia. Cummings said that Cohen’s opening statement raised questions about Russia, allowing questions about the investigation from the committee.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member of the Oversight Committee, spoke after Cummings and made the argument that Cohen is a “fraudster, cheat, felon and in two months a federal inmate” who cannot be trusted and is a “patsy” for the Democrats who want to remove President Trump from office.

Cohen, who was disbarred in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about his pursuit of a potential Trump Tower development in Moscow and committing campaign finance violations, called Trump a “cheat” in his testimony.

Cohen suggested in the statement that Trump implicitly instructed him to lie about the real estate project in Moscow and says Trump knew he was lying to Congress. Cohen said that Trump knew about and directed negotiations for the Moscow development project during the presidential campaign and lied about it.

He also told the House committee that Trump knew in advance about WikiLeaks’ release of emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Cohen claimed that Roger Stone told Trump about the email dump from WikiLeaks in June 2016.

Cohen provided a check that Trump personally signed while he was in office to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment made to keep Stormy Daniels, a porn star, quiet about her affair with Trump.

Cohen additionally detailed racist statements from Trump, including saying that “black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

The live testimony before Congress takes place as Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. When asked if he had any response to Cohen’s testimony, Trump didn’t answer and just shook his head. In a tweet early Wednesday, Trump said Cohen “is lying in order to reduce his prison time.” Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May following his guilty plea.

Among those expected to question Cohen on the House Oversight Committee are Democrats Cummings, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Meadows, Justin Amash, Paul Gosar and Virginia Foxx are some of several Republicans who will question Cohen.

Watch Cohen’s live testimony before Congress above.

With reporting from Alana Abramson.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.