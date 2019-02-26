Mark Harris Says He Won't Run in North Carolina Special House Election After Fraud Probe
Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, makes a statement before the state board of elections on Feb. 21, 2019, at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. On Feb. 26, 2019 he made a statement saying he would not be running in the congressional special election.
Raleigh News & Observer—TNS via Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:56 PM EST

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — A special election to fill the country’s last undetermined congressional race will take place without the North Carolina Republican who used a political operative accused of ballot fraud.

In a statement, Mark Harris said Tuesday he’s skipping the upcoming re-do election in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district for health reasons. Harris says he needs surgery that’s scheduled for late March.

He did not mention the alleged ballot fraud scandal.

Harris last week stopped a state elections board hearing into ballot fraud by declaring he couldn’t continue to testify. He cited health problems caused by a blood infection that required hospitalization and led to two strokes.

The elections board ordered a new contest after evidence that a Harris operative may have illegally collected mail-in ballots. Harris narrowly led Democrat Dan McCready after November’s election, but the outcome was never certified.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE