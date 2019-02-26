Jenna Bush Hager Will Replace Kathie Lee Gifford as Co-Host of Today's 4th Hour
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday, January 24, 2019. NBC confirmed Tuesday that Hager will join Kotb as co-host of Today's fourth hour in April.
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:34 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Jenna Bush Hager better get her wine glass ready.

NBC appointed her Tuesday as co-host of the “Today” show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, and she’ll replace Kathie Lee Gifford in that role in April.

Kotb and Gifford were successful pioneers in expanding “Today,” with an irreverent hour where glasses of wine were often kept close by.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush has been with the “Today” show for a decade in various roles. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says in a memo to staff that her compassion and curiosity comes through in all her stories, along with a Texas-sized sense of humor.

The “Today” show’s competitor, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has also expanded beyond the early-morning hours.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE