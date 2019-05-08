Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Harry, welcomed their first royal baby, a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Monday, May 6; now, two days after his birth, they’ve announced his full name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The proud parents revealed that the royal baby’s name in a statement on their Sussex Royal official Instagram on Wednesday, following their first public appearance together after Meghan Markle gave birth to their son on Monday. The couple, who proudly showed off their brand new son at a photo call at Windsor Castle this morning, announced his name following his introduction to his great-grandmother and Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion,” the announcement read in the Instagram caption.

As might be expected, the choice of the name Archie got plenty of reactions from the Internet, who showed their love for the newest addition to the royal family online. While some offered their congratulations and warm wishes for Baby Archie and proud parents Meghan and Harry in viral posts, others had more humorous takes on royal baby’s new name, with many hoping that the new baby would have red hair like his father and another famous Archie.

See how the Internet reacted to the arrival of Baby Archie Harrison below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.